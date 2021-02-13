Without giving too much away, here's what I'll say about this episode. I think it is one of the more frank interviews Wheeler has given. And it's a fun listen. Sure, there are some moments when you're sitting there thinking, "Is Hank going to ask a follow-up question?" To which I will tell you: Nah, I'll let him off the hook. You're also probably wondering why I haven't asked the mayor what kind of pepper spray he uses, to which I must remind you this was taped back in December. But if you're done asking rhetorical questions and just want a fun and interesting listen, then check out the date idea above. Your special someone will love it. Also, I'm announcing my candidacy for president of a new union local. Stay tuned.