Valentine's Day date idea: You and yours grab a blanket, go stargazing, maybe some takeout and a bottle of Martinelli's. Lie down, look up at the stars, and when you're in the mood, and it feels just right, open up Spotify, press play on Dive's Episode 7, and blast that shit full volume.
After all, this week's episode is special: It's an interview with Mayor Ted Wheeler.
In an interview taped in December, Wheeler opens up about his plans for the homelessness crisis in Portland and COVID-19. We talk about small businesses, reflect on the past four years, and look ahead to the next four. It's a trip. We also play some games, and Wheeler kinda announces he's running for governor? (And kinda doesn't.)
Without giving too much away, here's what I'll say about this episode. I think it is one of the more frank interviews Wheeler has given. And it's a fun listen. Sure, there are some moments when you're sitting there thinking, "Is Hank going to ask a follow-up question?" To which I will tell you: Nah, I'll let him off the hook. You're also probably wondering why I haven't asked the mayor what kind of pepper spray he uses, to which I must remind you this was taped back in December. But if you're done asking rhetorical questions and just want a fun and interesting listen, then check out the date idea above. Your special someone will love it. Also, I'm announcing my candidacy for president of a new union local. Stay tuned.
So no cover story exposé this week. What about the Dive's classics? What about the 90 Second News Flash and Quote of the Week? Of course those are in there. I could explain it to you, but at some point it's just like either you give it a listen or you don't. It's 22 minutes. It's on all platforms. If you choose to listen, send us your feedback. We want to hear from you.
