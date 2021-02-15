In past decades, the city commonly allowed sewage to flow into the Willamette after heavy rains but the so-called "Big Pipe Project," completed in 2011, saw the expenditure of $1.4 billion to eliminate 94 percent of the spills into the river and 99% of the spills into the Columbia Slough. That infrastructure, however, is still dependent on electricity and, until bureau staff can get to the pumping stations, it will be unclear whether sewage flowed to the river.