330,000
Oregonians left without power Feb. 15 following an ice storm across the Willamette Valley
30%
The statewide share of Portland General Electric customers without power Feb. 15
12,000
Pacific Power customers in Portland who lost power between 3 and 5 am on Feb. 15
6,711
PGE power lines down as of Feb. 16
563
Portland emergency calls reporting downed power lines between Feb. 12-15
275
Portland 911 calls asking to check on the welfare of people Feb. 12-14—a 58% increase from the same period in 2020.
Sources: Office of the Governor, Portland General Electric, Pacific Power, Portland Fire & Rescue, Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications
Comments