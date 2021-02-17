"I've lived a block from here since '99, and I've seen a lot of changes. And I don't think the changes that are happening now are necessarily bad. Shit's been boiling up and it was bound to happen.

"Hopefully, all the protests will be for a good cause. I was out there six nights in a row. I got gassed six nights in a row. One time after working a 13-hour shift, I went out there and got gassed. I was born in Romania, where unmarked cars picking people up under communism was a common thing. My dad escaped. That's how I ended up here. So, yeah: Trump got me out there really quick. 'Trumpski' got me out there.

"I see a lot more homeless people, but I don't see crime going up. Green Zebra, they've closed down, so that did help us out a little bit. Plaid Pantry closed a store. I don't mind seeing Plaid Pantry gone.

"The silliest thing about the pandemic is how people keep acting—like there's no pandemic. They will come in for one soft drink and, a half an hour later, come back in for one candy bar. I don't understand that. Two people have come in with face shields but no mask. And they're the ones that got attitude. There's a lot of people that feel really privileged and feel like they should be able to get away with shit. But I have to tell them, 'Hey, two new strains going around, you know. Even easier to catch.' It's just sad, having to educate grown-ups."