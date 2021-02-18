"A lot of residential and commercial construction is near completion, but the pipeline for new projects is weak," the report says. "According to the City of Portland Bureau of Development Services leading indicators, the total building permits applications received from May to October 2020 are down 27% and land use applications between August and October 2020 are down 35%. Land use final plat applications received to the city of Portland from August to October 2020 are down 71%.