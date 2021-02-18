As President Joe Biden's administration begins filling political appointments, The Washington Post this week speculated on whom he might name to ambassadorships, noting that big donors often get prime posts.
(One recent example: Portland hotelier Gordon Sondland, a Trump donor appointed ambassador to the European Union. Sondland's now reportedly working on a tell-all book.)
Just four Oregonians made the list of the 800 individuals or couples who raised $100,000 or more for Biden: Columbia Sportswear general counsel Peter Bragdon, Portland General Electric executive Nidhi J. Thakar, and The New Republic publisher Win McCormack and his partner, political consultant Carol Butler.
The first two declined to comment.
Butler says the only thing she and McCormick wanted was a Biden victory. "It really felt like American democracy was at stake," Butler says.
Comments