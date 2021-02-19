"To our view, if you're a state government with limited funds you shouldn't be spending it on purposes where these animals are being considered unnecessary and then euthanized," Gala says. "All we're seeking from Oregon officials is to do an audit of the whole situation, find out where the money has been going and for what purpose, and if there are instances that this money was misspent or wasted. Then they should recoup the funds, and that would be funding that the OHSU would reimburse to state government to reallocate as they see fit."