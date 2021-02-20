Dear Readers,
Willamette Week has a podcast. "Dive" is it's name. We have guests on. We ask them questions. This episode we do that too. And I know what you're thinking: "I bet this is a run-of-the-mill Dive podcast." No. This isn't business as usual.
We have two guests this week. One is Willamette Week news editor Aaron Mesh. He joins us to talk about his cover story. Is Portland going to make it? Or will it turn into a hellscape the likes of which are seen in the magnificent Will Smith film, I Am Legend? What are the biggest problems facing the city? And what do the people who live and work in the city think will become of our downtown?
The second guest is U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden. We asked him the most pressing questions on all of our minds: What was it like being in the U.S. Capitol for the riots? Thoughts on impeachment hearings? Who's your favorite Blazer? All that and more, on Episode 8. Streaming wherever you get your podcasts.
