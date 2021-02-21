"I get more hostile emails, more hostile treatment when I wear my hair braided, which is typically in the summer time," Bynum says. "I think [the CROWN Act] is a beacon that signals a change is on the horizon and is in the air for a freer and more just society. It also calls into clarity the fact that there are so many small injustices, for POC, particularly Black people, that go unnoticed and collectively weigh on us. We should not be policed for hair."