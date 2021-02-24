The Oregon Association of Nurseries got an unwanted surprise over the weekend.
Executive director Jeff Stone says the first employee to arrive at the organization's Wilsonville offices Monday morning found 11 windows broken, apparently by somebody with a large slingshot and a big pile of rocks—one rock was still embedded in a conference room wall.
Stone says there was no sign of theft or other vandalism.
Shaun Jillions, executive director of Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce, says somebody shot a hole in the window of his organization's office in Salem a couple of weeks ago, also without any theft.
Both groups have been outspoken opponents of cap and trade legislation proposed by Democrats in recent legislative sessions.
Stone says he has no idea why his group was targeted or whether it had anything to do with OAN's climate stance. "We're very active politically," Stone says, "but we haven't received any threats or communication of any kind."
Jillions is more suspicious: "It's probably the environmental stuff. Of course, I can't prove that."
