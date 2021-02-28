The adjustment comes as the cannabis market overall is chewing through the massive production surplus that hung over the market prior to the pandemic. In its report to the Legislature earlier this month, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which regulates cannabis, noted that consumers in 2020 bought about 65% of the cannabis grown in the state. That's a big jump from the just 50% of production consumers purchased in 2019. The uptick caused wholesale prices to rise to levels not seen since 2017.