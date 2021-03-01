StuB, via wweek.com: "The obituary has been written as far as we're concerned. My wife and I finally have been returning recently to downtown after many months staying away to get a feel for it as we soon need to re-up our Oregon Symphony season tickets for what will be our 23rd consecutive year. Three weeks ago, we went to Southpark Seafood near the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall and were sitting outside under the 'tarp' having a drink when a brazen young man walked up to us, grabbed my wife's purse off her arm, and spirited away. The damage to downtown's vibrancy and safe feel is here to stay until the people of Portland elect some leadership that is not feckless. That is a good decade away, in my estimation."