The four candidates who met today's deadline to file for the seat are Robin Castro, who ran for Portland City Council in 2020; Adrienne Enghouse, a nurse active in labor issues who recently sought appointment to the senate seat vacated by now Secretary of State Shemia Fagan; Cayle Tern, a member of Service Employees International Union who works in human services and Andrea Valderrama, a policy director for the ACLU of Oregon.