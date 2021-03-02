Oregon could become the second state in the nation to legalize turning human remains into soil.
A new bill currently in front of the Oregon House of Representatives would make it legal to dispose of dead bodies by means of "human composting," otherwise known as alkaline hydrolysis or aqua-cremation.
Yesterday, more than 80 Oregonians testified at a public hearing about House bill 2574. Sponsored by representatives Pam Marsh and Brian L. Clem, the bill would legalize alternatives to cremation and embalming. Public testimony was overwhelmingly in support for the bill, and many people who provided comment said that they hoped to one day use human composting services for their own remains.
If "human composting" sounds like something from a sci-fi B movie, wait until you hear what it actually entails.
According to the bill now in front of the Oregon House of Representatives, alkaline hydrolysis takes place in a "dissolution chamber," which is used to "reduce human remains to bone fragments and essential elements." The process takes place over a few weeks, and turns the body into soil.
Hydrolysis has gained traction over the last few years as a more eco-friendly alternative to cremation or embalming. In 2019, Washington became the first state to legalize human composting. The law took affect in 2020, and by the end of last year, the first licensed organic reduction facilities began accepting bodies.
If legalized here in Oregon, human composting could begin as soon as next year.
