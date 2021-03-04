The Portland Police Bureau announced this afternoon that Commission Jo Ann Hardesty has been cleared of any involvement in a hit-and-run crash that allegedly took place March 3.
The allegation that Hardesty was the driver who rear-ended another car and fled the scene started this morning on right-wing blogs, then was picked up by The Oregonian. In a statement, police said the person who called 911 about being rear-ended thought the driver was Hardesty.
Here's PPB's statement:
An investigation into an alleged hit-and-run crash involving property damage has revealed that a Portland City Commissioner is not a suspect.
On Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at about 11:24p.m., Portland Police responded to 13300 block of Southeast Stark Street on a report of a hit-and-run crash. The officer learned from the caller that her car had been rear-ended at about 4:48 p.m. near the intersection of Southeast 148th Avenue and East Burnside Street. The vehicle that allegedly struck the victim's car then left the scene without exchanging information as required by Oregon state statute 811.700-Failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged. The caller believed the suspect was City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.
The Portland Police Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) began an investigation and have ruled out Commissioner Hardesty as a suspect in the case. The complainant and the Commissioner's office have both been notified.
Hardesty's office could not immediately be reached for comment.
