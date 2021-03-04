"No matter where they live, every Oregonian deserves to have clean water to drink, and a modern, up-to-date system to treat their water," Merkley said in a statement. "That was my guiding principle when I created the WIFIA program, and it's the guiding principle behind the Bull Run Treatment Project. I remain as committed today to saving ratepayers' money and putting reliable access to clean water within reach for all Oregonians as I was eight years ago when this program became law, and look forward to watching the Bull Run Treatment Project come to fruition."