The group Pearl Neighbors for Integrity in Design announced today it will appeal the January City Council approval of a proposed 23-story Hyatt Place Hotel slated for a quarter-block at Northwest 12th and Flanders Streets.
The neighborhood group has long opposed the project, which would include 12 floors of apartments on top of the 11-story hotel, with the building rising to the 250-foot maximum height allowed under the Central City 2035 plan. That plan is supposed to increase density in the downtown core.
But PNID says the project's height is out of scale with the surrounding neighborhood, which includes historic low-rise buildings.
"When the [Central City] Plan was re-enacted in the summer of 2020, Mayor Wheeler was quoted as saying that the 250-foot maximum height permitted in the 2035 CC Plan, would 'not be as a matter or right but rather discretionary and only granted if the development would not negatively impact the safety and livability of a given neighborhood,'" PNID President Patricia Cliff said in a statement.
Her group, which has also argued that the hotel's loading and drop-off areas will conflict dangerously with the Flanders Street Greenway, will now take their case to the state Land Use Board of Appeals.
