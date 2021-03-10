VACCINES FOR MOST BY APRIL 21: For Oregonians still waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine, the past two weeks have brought good news. First, on Feb. 26, Gov. Kate Brown announced every Oregonian would be eligible for a vaccine by July 1. Then, on March 2, President Joe Biden announced he expected to have enough doses for every adult in the country by the end of May. But there's another date the Oregon Health Authority has been more quiet about: April 21. That's when the state expects to have enough doses on hand for 70% of adult Oregonians to receive their first dose. (That projection assumes current projections of supply hold steady.) With a significant portion of Oregonians hesitant or outright opposed to receiving a vaccination, that may mean that everyone who wants one should be able to find a dose close to that date. "Based on current federal forecasts of vaccines received, we should actually be at a place at April 21, where we would have received enough vaccines to hit 70% of the adult population and, as the president said yesterday, by the end of May, 100% of the adult population," Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen told the Oregon House Subcommittee on COVID-19 on March 3. "We think this is a reasonably reliable forecast of where we should be."