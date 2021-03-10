On Jan. 29, with no fanfare, the OLCC proposed establishing minimum prices. The proposal would set minimum prices for about 16% of the booze OLCC sells, raising about $7.5 million over the next two years for agency operations, not a sizable figure in governmental revenue terms. But the OLCC's brief explanation suggested that wasn't the point: "The setting of minimum prices can contribute to decreased social harms and adverse health impacts," the agency said.