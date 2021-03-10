Race and ethnicity data often reveals where Oregon's inequities lie. But if this data isn't being collected, disparities become nearly invisible.
That's what two proposed house bills hope to change.
House Bill 2745 would add a mark on voter registration forms for residents to voluntarily fill out their race, ethnicity and household language. The information would become public record. House Bill 3021 would ask the Oregon Secretary of State to publicize the top five most spoken languages in the state and then require the agency to translate voter pamphlets into these languages online.
State Rep. Khanh Pham (D-Portland) sponsored the bills. During public testimony, she pointed out how race data is collected in healthcare and education, among other entities, in attempt to combat inequities, but not in the voter process.
"We need to do the same for voters," she says, "so they know their democracy is working for all, not just the privileged."
"Right now because we do not collect this data, we do not have a clear picture of how well voting populations across the state are served by the systems we have," Rep. Pham continues.
Michele Ruffin, the political director for racial justice advocacy group Forward Together Action, says the bills are important for two major reasons. First, they would allow nonprofits like their own to target voter outreach to registered voters of color. Second, over the long term the data would expose any racial disparities throughout the state.
"What we suspect, is that minorities have different voter preferences than white folks, and we want to be able to see where there are disparities," Ruffin says. "This comes from the vision of and the input of student organizers and student organizers of color."
Ruffin said that a couple years ago, she led a canvassing group who would collect this demographic data and found that people were forthcoming about filling that information out.
"In our conversations we ran into folks who said it would be nice to have specialized outreach," Ruffin says. "People said 'I've lived here for 10 years and no one's knocked on my door, thank you.' We continue to find that people are ready for that engagement."
The bills community groups to target Oregonians whose first language is not English, or who are often overlooked by huge mainstream campaigns because either they haven't voted in a while or don't live in a desired neighborhood, Ruffin said.
"When we focus very heavily on voters of color, we find that's how you win elections, that's how folks feel more engaged," Ruffin says. "The bill is important to me because I think about all of those conversations we had over time. The state could be finding out good nuggets of information."
Comments