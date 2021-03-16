In an astonishing twist to the fallout from a false allegation of a hit-and-run by City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, the Portland Police Association announced March 16 that President Brian Hunzeker has resigned after a "serious, isolated mistake related to the Police Bureau's investigation into the alleged hit-and-run by Commissioner Hardesty," the PPA said in a press release Tuesday.
The union said it learned about Hunzeker's mistake within the last 24 hours, though it does not specify what the mistake was. Questions still loom about who leaked police information to right-wing media on March 4 alleging that Hardesty was involved in a hit-and-run.
PPA spokeswoman Angela Orr declined to provide further explanation: "At this point we have no further information to share other than what is stated in the attached Press Release," Orr told WW.
"Brian's mistake was not driven by malice," the press release said. "But it was a serious mistake. He has held himself to account by resigning his position as PPA President effective immediately. The PPA's Executive Board has accepted his resignation."
PPA said in a statement that former PPA president Daryl Turner, whose term ended in November, will return to the union as an executive director "to help our union rebuild trust within our membership, with City Hall and the Police Bureau, and with the community."
The PPA apologized to Hardesty in the statement and said that it will be contacting her personally. Hardesty's spokesperson said he learned about Hunzeker's resignation from Twitter and didn't immediately comment.
Hunzeker's career as PPA president was short-lived: he replaced Turner on Nov. 1, 2020—less than five months ago. During his brief tenure, he opposed Hardesty's police oversight board measure (which voters passed overwhelmingly in November), calling the measure "terrible public policy."
On March 6, Hunzeker posted on the PPA's Facebook page that it is "unconscionable" for Mayor Ted Wheeler to have ordered an investigation into the leaking of police records that incorrectly implicated Hardesty.
He then went on to slam Hardesty in the post.
"We didn't see this sort of 'high priority' call for an investigation by the Mayor or any other elected official last summer when Commissioner Hardesty falsely accused police of setting fires to our own buildings," Hunzeker wrote. "Sadly, this kind of bombastic rhetoric isn't even surprising anymore."
