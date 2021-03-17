Early Tuesday morning, Portland Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a fire near Southeast 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard and found an RV in flames. Inside, firefighters found a person and their 100-pound Mastiff dog, neither of whom made it out of the fire alive.
The other occupant of the RV survived with minor smoke inhalation injuries, according to a fire bureau press release. The two friends were using a propane heater inside their RV, which caused the fire.
A person dying while trying to keep warm appears to be a pattern this winter: This is the third Portland incident since December where a person lost their life attempting to survive the cold.
Propane heaters should not be used in unventilated areas because of the carbon monoxide they emit. They should be 3 feet away from all combustible materials. In an RV, maintaining that distance is challenging.
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the fire bureau, says these deaths are a direct result of the city's failure to address basic human needs during the pandemic.
"These repeated incidents point to the systemic failure to adequately care for our most vulnerable neighbors. That failure continues to lead to tragic outcomes," Hardesty says. "We do not have enough housing people can afford to live in, we do not have enough housing and shelter options for those experiencing houselessness, we do not have enough support for people experiencing mental or behavior health issues, and we don't have safe designated areas where those living in cars and RVs can rest."
In her statement, Hardesty also hints at her support for the Shelter to Housing Continuum—a policy which City Council will likely vote on later this month. The policy would permanently loosen current zoning codes, allowing RVs and tiny homes on private property, and allow for more temporary shelter placement options.
"There is hope on the horizon. Throughout this month the City of Portland will be discussing and voting on zoning changes that will give us more flexibility for managed housing options, safe parking, and more," Hardesty says. "I'm committed to working with [PF&R], the City of Portland, and community organizations throughout the city to develop creative solutions to mitigating fires while we work urgently to provide more housing, support, and dignity to those in need."
Comments