Earlier this month, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was falsely accused of hit-and-run. On March 3, a woman whose car was rear-ended called 911 and told Portland police—incorrectly—that she recognized the driver as Hardesty. The next day, details of the dispatch report were shared by the conservative Coalition to Save Portland and then picked up by The Oregonian. Hardesty was promptly cleared by the Portland Police Bureau—the woman suspected of the hit-and-run lives in Vancouver, Wash., and bears a superficial resemblance to Hardesty. But the central question remains: Who leaked information about the investigation to the Coalition to Save Portland, a pro-police group with financial ties to the Police Bureau? Gabriel Johnson, the group's founder, claims the information was sent to him by someone in the bureau, and Mayor Ted Wheeler has launched an investigation into the leak. Here's what our readers had to say: