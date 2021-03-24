"Outbreaks continue, with memory care communities carrying the greatest burden for the disease," says the advisory report, released by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan this morning. "Long-term care staff are bringing the virus into facilities, but the state has limited oversight on whether staff have been trained on, and are complying with, infection control protocols. Also, response priorities have reduced oversight of facilities. Recertification and licensing inspections of facilities, which ensure further safeguards for residents, have stopped."