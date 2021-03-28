A series of small clashes between right- and left-wing protesters crescendoed when crowds descended upon a right-wing truck caught behind a red light. A volley of paint bombs and insults spurred the right-wing protester to get out of his truck to confront the black-clad crowd damaging his vehicle. Noticing an increasingly hostile crowd, the man returned to the cab of the truck to retrieve his pistol before returning to the confrontation with it.