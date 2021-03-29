Nothing says "2021″ like a group of disaster preparedness officials pausing from their discussions of COVID-19 to discuss another deadly virus—this one killing rabbits.
That's what happened on a March 29 call among Portland-area officials who manage the Joint Information System, which prepares for various calamities including earthquakes, floods and plagues. The group was alerted by the state to a Milwaukie outbreak of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus.
"It poses no risk to human health," officials wrote in a follow-up email obtained by WW, "but it is highly contagious and has the potential to spread quickly throughout the Portland metro region within the next few months."
On March 14, a veterinarian called the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife with a report of eight domestic or feral rabbits found dead in Milwaukie. The state veterinarian, Dr. Ryan Scholz, arranged for the delivery of a carcass to his office; it tested positive for the virus, known as RHDV2.
"At this point, we are confident that all eight of the rabbits died from RHDV2, and the virus has taken hold in the feral rabbit population," Scholz told the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
RHDV2 kills rabbits suddenly, and they're often found with bloody, frothy discharge around their noses and mouths.
"ODFW is concerned that the disease will spread to wild rabbits and hares, which play a very important role in our ecosystem," disaster preparedness officials said in their email.
The state is asking pet owners to report any rabbit deaths.
