In January, East Precinct Commander Erica Hurley attended a Lents neighborhood crime group in full uniform during work hours on behalf of the Portland Police Bureau. Hurley told attendees that if they wanted to reduce crime, they should vote Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt out of office ("About Schmidt," WW, March 17, 2021). In her remarks, Hurley seemed to conflate Schmidt's election with voter approval of Ballot Measure 110, which decriminalized drug possession. Her statements could be a violation of bureau directives, which prohibit officers from supporting politicians or ballot measures while in uniform. Here's what our readers had to say: