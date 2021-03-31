"The shootings highlight the damage that can come from racist and xenophobic rhetoric. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, racism against Asians and Asian Americans became increasingly normalized," wrote Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, in a joint letter with 23 other officials. "Politicians like former President Donald Trump continue to blame the pandemic on Asians and Asian Americans, regularly calling COVID-19 the 'China virus' and the 'kung flu.' Words matter, and these racist sentiments have consequences."