When it comes to our houseless neighbors and the Shelter to Housing Continuum, we all need to dial down the rhetoric and focus on the facts—advocates and media included. In recent weeks, we have seen public comments and statements printed uncritically in this paper that dehumanize our houseless neighbors and simply get the facts wrong. People have compared our houseless neighbors to mud, filth and trash, and falsely accused the city of intending to destroy our parks. Not only is this sort of rhetoric unworthy of our compassionate city, it is simply inaccurate. Despite the many times City Council and policy analysts have reiterated that this proposal does not allow unsanctioned camping in parks, the escalation of false, anti-homelessness rhetoric keeps reaching astonishingly vitriolic new highs. The truth is that Shelter to Housing would only legalize safe, decent and regulated outdoor shelters in limited sections of "Open Space" zones that are not park greenspace. We rely on Willamette Week to correct public misinformation, not amplify it. Especially when handling an issue as sensitive as homelessness, we need our media to focus on the facts—in this case that Portland has a housing and homelessness crisis; we need to take care of our neighbors; and the Shelter to Housing Continuum will save lives without sacrificing parks or open spaces.