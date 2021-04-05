"Transportation infrastructure projects like the original I-5 freeway have created an environmental justice catastrophe for the surrounding Albina neighborhood," Mary Peveto, executive director of Neighbors for Clean Air, said in a statement. "Now, instead learning from the past and putting community voices at the center of decision-making, ODOT is not only planning an expansion based on flawed analysis, but looks to build it right at the backyard of Harriet Tubman Middle School, an historic and majority nonwhite institution that already has some of the worst air pollution in the state."