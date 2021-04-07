Former Portland Police Association president Brian Hunzeker resigned April 2 from his role on the board of trustees for the city's Fire & Police Disability & Retirement office, a position he has held since 2016.
His resignation was first reported April 5 by The Oregonian.
"I hereby resign my trustee position with the FPD&R board," Hunzeker wrote in an email to Mayor Ted Wheeler. "I have appreciated the opportunity to serve."
As WW reported last week, Wheeler demanded Hunzeker resign from the board immediately following his March 16 resignation from the role of PPA president due to a "serious, isolated mistake related to the [Portland] Police Bureau's investigation into the alleged hit-and-run by Commissioner [Jo Ann] Hardesty."
Sam Hutchison, director of FPD&R, confirmed to WW on April 5 that Hunzeker had submitted his resignation. "We will start the election process for his replacement as soon as possible," Hutchison said.
Hunzeker's role in the leaking of false and damaging information about Hardesty is still unclear. The city has begun three investigations into the leak, with a fourth broader, cultural review of the Police Bureau in the works.
Comments