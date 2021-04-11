Pieces of debris suspected to be part of the SpaceX rocket that burned up in the Pacific Northwest sky were pulled out of the water on the Oregon Coast last week.
On March 25, videos posted to social media showed a large, bright fireball flying across the night sky in Portland and Seattle. It was surmised to be a rocket belonging to Elon Musk and his SpaceX company burning up upon reentry to the Earth's atmosphere, though the corporation has yet to issue a public confirmation.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, on April 9, a fisherman in Waldport, Ore., discovered a large capsule-shaped object in Alsea Bay. It resembled another piece of debris, determined to be a "composite-overwrapped pressure vessel," found on a private farm in Washington earlier this month and retrieved by SpaceX.
In a press release, the sheriff's office says it also contacted SpaceX, who could not confirm if the object belonged to them, but determined through photographs that the debris was safe for transport.
The object was then moved to an undisclosed location for further analysis.
