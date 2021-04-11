Last week, WW published a profile of Christina Malone, a competitive powerlifter who holds the state record for heaviest squat by a woman ("She's an Elite Athlete," March 31, 2021). Malone is currently training to compete again in the fall, with hopes of breaking her own record with a 500-pound squat. Despite her athleticism, Malone has faced for most of her life harassment from strangers who tell her that the size of her body means she's unhealthy. Over the past year, health officials designating weight as a COVID-19 risk factor have further emboldened fat-phobic comments, both online and in person. Here's what our readers had to say:
QuestionMark, via wweek.com: "That some stranger believes their opinion about her health is in some way needed is my definition of obscenely offensive."
Julie Brown, via Facebook: "It's so unfortunate! I have been a bit of a gym rat over my adulthood and I've had several women express this huge concern for me that I'm going to get too big, hurt, blah, blah! Even though all I do is light weights. Keep on working it, Christina, any health care person will say training is good!"
Traycy LaRae Moore-Tong, via Facebook: "I get this all the time too! People need to mind their own GD business!"
Alex P. Sena, via Facebook: "She deserves all the praise and glory, not just for being a powerhouse! People doubt my strength because I am 78, until they see the amount of weight and reps that go up and down! These muscles did not appear outta nowhere, nor did they get developed by chewing on prune pits, brothers and sisters!"
Hmck, via wweek.com: "The comments on this page certainly verify the story. It is amazing how many anti-fat comments show up on a story relating how those comments had hurt the person in the story. What she weighs is really none of your fucking business."
PDXBill, via wweek.com: "Body shaming is as hateful as racism. Why is this type of demeaning vitriol still socially acceptable?"
Mutie, via wweek.com: "Her health is no one's business but her own. Ditto the condition of her body and every other darned choice she makes for her own self.
"That does not mean being overweight is healthy. It also does not mean all athletes are healthy. I think it would be better to separate her personal, individual choices and body from the larger health issue. Otherwise, the message is, 'We can't discuss obesity because there are successful people who are obese.'
"We can respect her integrity and deal with the costs of obesity at the same time."
@Nigel_ITBassest, via Twitter: "Biology is not as simple as true or false. While a person with more weight might be at a higher risk for certain illnesses, that is not necessarily true. I don't know about this girl, but the fact that she's doing so much weightlifting tells me that she's pretty active."
Claire Tolmie, via Facebook: "Other people's bodies aren't your business. Period."
Neil Dalby, via Facebook: "Back in the 16th century, there was a samurai named Kenshin Uesugi, he was a hefty dude, he's attributed with a particular quote about athleticism and aesthetics. Roughly, 'don't focus on appearing to be in shape, simply be in shape.'"
