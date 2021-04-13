The scale and intensity of the clash did not match the May 28 protest and riot that sparked more than 100 days of marches in Portland following the killing of George Floyd. But the emotions were similar, and so was the cause of sorrow and fury: police in Minnesota killing a Black man, this time during an April 11 traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb. (In fact, the killing of Wright occurred amid the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer charged with killing Floyd.)