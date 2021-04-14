Dispensary Owner Says Fred Meyer Refused To Accept Her Electric Bill Payment: A cannabis dispensary owner in Southwest Portland tells WW that employees at two different Fred Meyer locations, Burlingame and Tigard, refused to process money to pay the electric bill for her marijuana grow. Sally Bishop owns Green Goddess Remedies and says she's used the stores' bill-assistance service to pay her bills for the past six months. But she says an employee told her last week he couldn't accept the money because she worked in the cannabis industry, which is still federally illegal. "I felt badly for the kid at the [desk], because he recognized me and he's helped me before. He says, 'If I process this payment, I could get fired,'" Bishop says. Portland General Electric sent Bishop an email recommending she pay it through a service offered at Walmart. But Walmart requires a bank account, and cannabis businesses have very limited access to banking services. To Bishop, it's simple: "It's none of their beeswax." A spokesperson for Fred Meyer tells WW in an email: "At this time, our policy does not allow us to knowingly sell money services products to marijuana-related businesses. However, this policy does not impact check cashing, including the cashing of payroll checks." The company did not answer follow-up questions about the history of the policy, or if it was handed down by Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer.