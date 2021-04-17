That holiday means Willamette Week’s cover story all about weed has arrived. This year, Matthew Singer brought us an exploration of how weed usage has skyrocketed during the pandemic. Between attracting new users who are stressed out and looking for a way to relax and current users realizing the bossman can’t tell you’re high over Zoom, Oregonians spent $1 billion on cannabis in 2020 for the first time ever, and we continue to crush weed sales records.