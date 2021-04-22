People get really snide in politics, saying people don’t pay attention or they’re not informed. But I would argue that the information is intentionally gate-kept, and then we shame people for not knowing better. My generation has one of the lowest voter turnouts historically. My county doesn’t even send out a voter’s pamphlet for these [special election] cycles, so how can we possibly expect young people to know about what’s going on, or want to know about what’s going on? Especially when we do see that if young people have the audacity to throw their name in the hat or to get involved, the first thing that is said to them is, “What do you know, you’re a child”?