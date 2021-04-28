I was unhoused. I am a trans woman. I myself kept a weapon. I had it for protection. You’re living out there, and the only thing that’s between you and anybody walking by is a little bit of ripped-up nylon. Weapons are commonplace out there. Even within our own unhoused community, there are violent people who will attack people for what they have. We don’t keep weapons to be a threat to society. We keep weapons to protect ourselves from that society.