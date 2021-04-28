43 days: That’s the number of days since Officer Brian Hunzeker resigned from his role as president of the Portland Police Association due to what the union described as a “serious, isolated mistake related to the Police Bureau’s investigation into the alleged hit-and-run by Commissioner [Jo Ann] Hardesty.”
We still don’t know what he did. The mayor’s office says it doesn’t know what he did. Hunzeker is still working patrol in the North Precinct.
54 days: That’s how long it’s been since the Portland Police Bureau opened an internal affairs investigation into the leaking of information that wrongly implicated Commission Jo Ann Hardesty in a March 3 hit-and-run crash. It has released no results of its inquiry.
Police Chief Chuck Lovell said during an April 27 press conference that he personally does not know why Hunzeker resigned, but that he has confidence in the investigation, which is currently underway. “In this case, we’re comfortable having him continue his duties as an officer until the investigation is complete,” Lovell said.
42 days: That’s how long it’s been since the city inked a contract to hire an outside investigative firm to probe the leak.
Comments