50 days: That’s the number of days since Officer Brian Hunzeker resigned from his role as president of the Portland Police Association due to what the union described as a “serious, isolated mistake related to the Police Bureau’s investigation into the alleged hit-and-run by Commissioner [Jo Ann] Hardesty.”
We still don’t know what he did. The mayor’s office says it doesn’t know what he did. Hunzeker is still working patrol in the North Precinct.
61 days: That’s how long it’s been since the Portland Police Bureau opened an internal affairs investigation into the leaking of information that wrongly implicated Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a March 3 hit-and-run crash. It has released no results of its inquiry.
49 days: That’s how long it’s been since the city inked a contract to hire an outside investigative firm to probe the leak.
