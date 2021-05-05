That sparked heated discussion from PPA, which argued that officers at the Central Precinct downtown face threats to their physical safety as they walk from their vehicles into work (the PPA noted that the North and East Precincts already have secure parking). The union argued Wednesday that Central Precinct officers have to either pay a large daily fee of about $20 to park in a nearby garage, or park on the East side of the river, followed by a bus ride or walk across the bridge.