I’m gonna speak candidly for a minute with you; We’re all friends here. Usually, politicians are really boring. You ask them a question and they speak quickly for three minutes and you realize that while they said so much, they also said so little. It’s almost like they see these interviews like Bridge Pedal. No matter how slow you go or how few bridges you ride, you get the same consolation prize as the first person across the finish line. That’s to say, a lot of politicians treat interviews like, “As long as I get through the 30 minutes, it will be a good interview,” and yet the listener is stuck here thinking “Wow, I could have watched an episode of Schitt’s Creek and instead I listened to some guy discuss the merits of both sides of an argument.”