“Our biggest hope with this overt effort is that we can stop the seemingly indiscriminate cycle of violence that can be both retaliatory and random,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oregon, in a statement Friday. “We know that there are crime groups retaliating against other groups for perceived grievances. We also know that the number of bullets being fired—often dozens at any given scene—keep going until they hit something or someone. There are random, innocent victims who did nothing more than be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”