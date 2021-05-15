Later in the episode, we take a look at the shooting of Robert Delgado, killed by police in Lents Park after someone called 911 about him quick-drawing what turned out to be a fake gun. Reporter Tess Riski takes us behind the scenes on this story, showing us the intricacies of the case and revealing that the police don’t bear all the blame here. The mental health system, dispatchers, gun laws, and you—yes you, person who makes 911 calls saying someone had a gun even when they don’t so cops will come faster— share the blame.