Has it been 20 weeks? It’s gone by fast. Feels like 18.
To commemorate the big 2-0, we bring you two of the biggest topics in Portland: food and police. Let’s start with food.
With things opening back just in time for the summer, we wanted to get you on board with the hottest eats in the city. From the best soft serve in town to tonkatsu sandwiches to gourmet pasta, WW arts and culture editor Matthew Singer tells us where to go. For dates, takeout, and summer days, Singer has you covered on where to fill your stomach.
Later in the episode, we take a look at the shooting of Robert Delgado, killed by police in Lents Park after someone called 911 about him quick-drawing what turned out to be a fake gun. Reporter Tess Riski takes us behind the scenes on this story, showing us the intricacies of the case and revealing that the police don’t bear all the blame here. The mental health system, dispatchers, gun laws, and you—yes you, person who makes 911 calls saying someone had a gun even when they don’t so cops will come faster— share the blame.
Come for the food, stay for the in depth conversation about our criminal justice system.
And here’s to the next 20.
