On Sept. 5, the complaint says, Warren was home in his East Portland residence when his son and his son’s friend began screaming as they attempted to wash their eyes in the sink. Nearby, the Portland Police Bureau had deployed tear gas into a crowd of protesters. It seeped into Warren’s home, prompting him to go outside and tell police what had happened. He began conversing with an officer. The lawsuit says that’s when Kammerer struck Warren behind the ear.