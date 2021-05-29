From the Department of Shameless Self-Promotion: WW received five awards last week from the Society of Professional Journalists in a five-state contest.
The Region 10 Excellence in Journalism Contest picks the best work by newspapers in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
Among the awards WW received: first place for general excellence among small newsrooms, the top prize for overall coverage in 2020.
Photographer Alex Wittwer also took home two first place awards, for a feature photo of a woman praying for her son after the death of George Floyd, and for a portfolio of images taken in Oregon during the wildfires and unrest.
See Alex’s prize-winning photos here:
