“The board is a culmination of 30-plus years of work by a large and diverse coalition of community members and leaders who have envisioned a better way for the Portland Police Bureau and community to work together,” Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-Portland), who carried the bill, said on the House floor June 7. “Ultimately, it is felt that the state shall not stand in the way of a city’s people to determine for itself the best path to support their public safety needs.”