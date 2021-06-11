If a member of the public requests it, the law enforcement agency must perform an investigation to determine the identify of an officer. The individual would need to submit one of six pieces of information for the agency to investigate: a partial name of the officer, the full or partial badge number or other identifying numbers, a photograph of the officer, a physical description of the officer, a full or partial license plate or other identifying numbers on the police vehicle, or the “location, date, and time at which the officer was present.”