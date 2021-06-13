Wheeler defended the pace and scope of an inquiry into the leaking of a false allegation of a hit and run against Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. “The wheels of justice turn slowly. We are in a very thorough investigation. And I’m speaking somewhat hypothetically at the moment: If I were to come out today and say here is the investigation, I could give you some insight of where we are today, but I also might jeopardize the possibility that it could be expanded. It would be very foolish of me or for the police bureau until all of those leads… have been thoroughly vetted.”