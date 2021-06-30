The Oregon Nurses Association declined to weigh in on mandates, but made an argument that employers should provide more incentives for vaccination, while noting nurses are already vaccinated in higher numbers than the general population. “Companies must ensure workers who want to get vaccinated can do so conveniently, including by providing paid time off for vaccine appointments,” says ONA spokesman Kevin Mealy. “In addition, companies should provide robust vaccine education, ensure paid sick time for all workers who need it due to vaccine side effects, consider worker incentives, and ensure that any and all future ‘boosters’ are supported in the same ways.” Service Employees International Union Local 49 did not respond to repeated requests for comment.